Crew: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer faces these censor alterations

There are many reports which are floating all over the internet which are talking about the censor alterations of the movie Crew, check out the details
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 03/18/2024 - 12:52
movie_image: 
Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Crew that has some amazing amazing star cast like Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Saswata Chatterjee, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Pooja Bhamrrah, Myra Singh has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the announcement video and the teaser was out. The movie which is directed by Rajesh Krishnan is produced by Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor under Production banner Balaji Motion Pictures Limited, Anil Kapoor Productions. The trailer of the movie is already getting a big Thumbs Up from the fans all over and the they are just loving Every element of the trailer.

The pre release buzz of the movie is very good and the fans are eagerly looking forward to the release of the movie. But before that today let us have a look at the reports which are floating all over the internet with regards to the censor copy of the movie.

Also read Crew trailer leaves the Industry celebrities raving about it! WINS hearts across! From Karisma Kapoor To Bhumi Pednekar To Saba Pataudi everyone praised i

Well there are many reports with regards to the censor alterations of the movie Crew, Tabu's dialogue "baith C*****e" front the trailer had been replaced by 'baith Bhotiye', well dialogue 'Haraamzada' has been replaced by 'Ameerzada'. Also the dialogue 'Haraamiyo' has been replaced to 'kamino'

Well nothing has been official about these alterations in the theatrical cut and these are just reports floating all over the social media. What are you are views on these reports and on these censor alterations for the movie Crew, do let us know in the comment section below. 

Definitely we are going to have roller coaster ride of comedy and thrill with the touch of heist, also will be a trest to see all 3 gorgeous actresses Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, together on big screens.

The movie Crew is all set to hit the bog screens on 29th March.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read Crew trailer leaves the Industry celebrities raving about it! WINS hearts across! From Karisma Kapoor To Bhumi Pednekar To Saba Pataudi everyone praised i

crew movie Kriti Sanon Kareena Kapoor Khan Tabu Diljit Dosanjh Kapil Sharma Ekta Kapoo Balaji Telefilms Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 03/18/2024 - 12:52

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra’s outfits which prove that she is a life sized BARBIE!
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17 is one of the most loved seasons in the history of the controversial reality show. Hosted by...
Teri Meri Doriyann: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Prachi Thakur bags the Star Plus show - EXCLUSIVE
MUMBAI: It’s raining news on TellyChakkar!There are a plethora of shows which are getting launched and many more in the...
Chahat Vig is here with her unmatched HOTNESS to break the internet
MUMBAI: Indian actress Chahat Vig began her career in acting and music after receiving training at Whistling Woods...
Elvish Yadav Arrest: Youtuber spent sleepless first night in jail; gets no special treatment
MUMBAI: Elvish Yadav made headlines as he emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, where he won Rs. 25 Lakhs...
Shehnaaz Gill looks like an element of magic as she makes a bold statement with the SEPTUM NOSE RING!
MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill was seen as a contestant in Bigg Boss 13 and there has been no stopping for her since then. The...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Sonika Gill bags the Vijayendra Kumeria, Himanshi Parashar show - EXCLUSIVE
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is one of the leading platforms in brining path-breaking news from the world of television.We have...
Recent Stories
Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon
Crew: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer faces these censor alterations
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Ruhani Sharma
Ruhani Sharma will surely make your jaws drop with these hot pictures
Bastar The Naxal
Bastar The Naxal Story box office day 3: Adah Sharma starrer has registers growth over the weekend
Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani
Yodha box office day 3: Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani starrer is soaring high with action
Sonu Sood
Actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood starrer Bollywood's biggest actioner 'Fateh' teaser trends on YouTube!
Shahid
Shahid Kapoor's minimalistic lifestyle before Mira Rajput
Priyanka
Krrish : Not Priyanka Chopra but THIS actress was the original choice for the movie alongside Hrithik Roshan