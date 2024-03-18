Crew: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer faces these censor alterations

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Crew that has some amazing amazing star cast like Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Saswata Chatterjee, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Pooja Bhamrrah, Myra Singh has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the announcement video and the teaser was out. The movie which is directed by Rajesh Krishnan is produced by Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor under Production banner Balaji Motion Pictures Limited, Anil Kapoor Productions. The trailer of the movie is already getting a big Thumbs Up from the fans all over and the they are just loving Every element of the trailer.

The pre release buzz of the movie is very good and the fans are eagerly looking forward to the release of the movie. But before that today let us have a look at the reports which are floating all over the internet with regards to the censor copy of the movie.

Also read Crew trailer leaves the Industry celebrities raving about it! WINS hearts across! From Karisma Kapoor To Bhumi Pednekar To Saba Pataudi everyone praised i

Well there are many reports with regards to the censor alterations of the movie Crew, Tabu's dialogue "baith C*****e" front the trailer had been replaced by 'baith Bhotiye', well dialogue 'Haraamzada' has been replaced by 'Ameerzada'. Also the dialogue 'Haraamiyo' has been replaced to 'kamino'

Well nothing has been official about these alterations in the theatrical cut and these are just reports floating all over the social media. What are you are views on these reports and on these censor alterations for the movie Crew, do let us know in the comment section below.

Definitely we are going to have roller coaster ride of comedy and thrill with the touch of heist, also will be a trest to see all 3 gorgeous actresses Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, together on big screens.

The movie Crew is all set to hit the bog screens on 29th March.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read Crew trailer leaves the Industry celebrities raving about it! WINS hearts across! From Karisma Kapoor To Bhumi Pednekar To Saba Pataudi everyone praised i