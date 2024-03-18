Crew takes over! The trailer this out an out entertaining comedy heist becomes the most-viewed trailer with 50+ million views

Crew

MUMBAI: The out-and-out entertaining trailer of ‘Crew’ has made immense noise all over. Following the massive response to the teaser and the songs, the fans and the audiences were eagerly waiting for the trailer of the film. Post the release of the trailer, the excitement among the audiences have grown exponentially. 

The trailer has gotten tremendous reception from the audiences and has received unanimous love and praise. Ever since the release, it has taken the social media world by a storm, and the love from fans and audiences has garnered Crew the position of the most-viewed trailer across all platforms with 50 million+ views.

Besides the fans and the audiences, the trailer has also got the prominent names of the entertainment industry buzzing about it.

It can't be denied that, with the cast that boasts of stunning beauties and talents like Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon, the trailer piqued everyone's excitement to watch the film on big screens from March 29th, 2024.

From the first frame to the last frame, it has beauty and entertainment written all over it. Everyone is praising the sensational trio of Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon.

Prepare to embark on a cinematic journey like never before with "Crew." Directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan, this highly anticipated film from Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network is set to hit theaters on March 29th, 2024. Brace yourself for an extraordinary adventure as "Crew" promises to deliver a cinematic spectacle that will leave you spellbound.
 

