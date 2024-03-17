Crew trailer leaves the Industry celebrities raving about it! WINS hearts across! From Karisma Kapoor To Bhumi Pednekar To Saba Pataudi everyone praised i

Crew

MUMBAI: Ever since the out and out entertaining trailer of Crew is out it is making uproar. The trailer has not only received unanimous love and praises from the audiences but it has also got the prominent names of the entertainment industry also buzzing about it.

It can't be denied that, with the boasts of stunning beauties and talents like Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon the trailer piqued the heads of the celebrities of the entertainment industry and they're all raving about it. 

Actress Karisma Kapoor took to the social media and hailed the trailer saying, "Laugh riot"

Actress Bhumi Pednekar highly praised the trailer and said,

"The crew is here!!!

What a fun cast...

@tabutiful @kareenakapoorkhan @kritisanon @diljitdosanjh @kapilsharma @rheakapoor bro flyyyyy high, this is"

Saba Pataudi took to her social media and wrote,

"This is going to be best Flight! The CREW is simply FAB....

Get on board...NOW!

Eagerly awaited

@kareenakapoorkhan

Indian fashion designer and actress Masaba Gupta watched the trailer and praised saying,

@rheakapoor @kareenakapoorkhan @kritisanon @ektaarkapoor

The praises from the audiences to the celebrities clearly shows that Crew trailer has impacted everyone with humour and entertainment quotient.

From the first frame to the last frame it has madenss and the entertainment written all over it. Everyone is praising the sensational trio Tabu, Kareena kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon.

Prepare to embark on a cinematic journey like never before with "Crew." Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, this highly anticipated film from Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network is set to hit theaters on March 29th, 2024. Brace yourself for an extraordinary adventure as "Crew" promises to deliver a cinematic spectacle that will leave you spellbound.

