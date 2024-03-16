Crew trailer out now! – Get ready for a laughter-filled flight with Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Kriti Sanon!

Get ready to board a sassy, laughter ride this summer with Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Kriti Sanon!
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 03/16/2024 - 16:25
movie_image: 
Crew

MUMBAI: Fasten your seat belts as the trailer of 'Crew' is here to take you on one heck of a hilarious and entertaining ride! This summer, get ready to board a sassy laughter riot with none other than Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon gracing the screen together for the first time in this commercial family entertainer.

Brace yourselves as these three incredibly talented and scorching hot actresses come together to deliver a performance like never before. While Kareena Kapoor Khan's impeccable comic timing will leave you in splits, Tabu effortlessly shines in her role as an air hostess. Together, they weave magic on the screen, entertaining audiences with their looks, comic timing, and overall stellar performances. Kriti Sanon is the perfect cherry on top, adding her own delightful charm to the situational comedy. The three powerhouses shine bright in the trailer, leaving us wanting more.

From donning the iconic air hostess attire, exuding elegance and allure, to delivering hilarious dialogues and finding themselves in uproarious situations, the ‘Crew’ trailer is everything you've been waiting for this summer season. It’s a perfect blend of quirkiness and sheer madness, promising to be the ultimate commercial family entertainer that will leave you craving for more.

So buckle up because ‘Crew’ is set to take off, and it's guaranteed to be a journey you won't forget! Get ready to embark on a laughter-filled flight with Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon leading the way. Fasten your seat belts and prepare for a rib-tickling adventure like no other!

Scheduled to hit the cinemas on March 29, 2024, 'Crew' promises to captivate audiences with its stellar cast, compelling narrative, and diverse shooting locations across India, with Mumbai taking center stage. Backed by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, this much-anticipated project is helmed by the talented director Rajesh A Krishnan.
 

crew Kriti Sanon Kareena Kapoor Khan Tabu Diljit Dosanjh Kapil Sharma Ekta Kapoor Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 03/16/2024 - 16:25

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Groom Pulkit Samrat's stunning mint green sherwani steals the spotlight
MUMBAI: And at last, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat tied the knot! After beginning their dating journey in 2019, the...
Fan fiction: Raees! Netizens wished this climax for the Shah Rukh Khan starrer
MUMBAI: Indeed one of the most loved movies of the actor Shah Rukh Khan is Raees, the movie directed by Rahul Dholakia...
Kriti Sanon, Anushka Sharma and other actors who were rejected for some famous roles
MUMBAI : With their famous characters in different movies these actors have been ruling the hearts of the fans and...
Kartik Aaryan ditches his swanky Range Rover for a bicycle; ‘soch raha hu set pe bhi cycle se hi jau’
MUMBAI : Kartik Aaryan is one of the most loved actors we have in the Hindi film industry. Last year, the actor starred...
Rakhi Sawant to get arrested? Adil Khan Durrani alleges multiple FIRs against her
MUMBAI : Adil Khan Durrani, the ex-husband of Rakhi Sawant, has stated that the actress is "absconding" and has spent...
Sushrii Shreya Mishraa is too hot to handle in these pictures
MUMBAI : Actress Sushrii Shreya Mishraa is no doubt of the major head turners coming from the acting space, her name...
Recent Stories
Pulkit
Groom Pulkit Samrat's stunning mint green sherwani steals the spotlight
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Pulkit
Groom Pulkit Samrat's stunning mint green sherwani steals the spotlight
Shah
Fan fiction: Raees! Netizens wished this climax for the Shah Rukh Khan starrer
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon, Anushka Sharma and other actors who were rejected for some famous roles
Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan ditches his swanky Range Rover for a bicycle; ‘soch raha hu set pe bhi cycle se hi jau’
Sushrii Shreya Mishraa
Sushrii Shreya Mishraa is too hot to handle in these pictures
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer trailer ot be out on THIS date