Crew trailer out now! – Get ready for a laughter-filled flight with Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Kriti Sanon!

MUMBAI: Fasten your seat belts as the trailer of 'Crew' is here to take you on one heck of a hilarious and entertaining ride! This summer, get ready to board a sassy laughter riot with none other than Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon gracing the screen together for the first time in this commercial family entertainer.

Brace yourselves as these three incredibly talented and scorching hot actresses come together to deliver a performance like never before. While Kareena Kapoor Khan's impeccable comic timing will leave you in splits, Tabu effortlessly shines in her role as an air hostess. Together, they weave magic on the screen, entertaining audiences with their looks, comic timing, and overall stellar performances. Kriti Sanon is the perfect cherry on top, adding her own delightful charm to the situational comedy. The three powerhouses shine bright in the trailer, leaving us wanting more.

From donning the iconic air hostess attire, exuding elegance and allure, to delivering hilarious dialogues and finding themselves in uproarious situations, the ‘Crew’ trailer is everything you've been waiting for this summer season. It’s a perfect blend of quirkiness and sheer madness, promising to be the ultimate commercial family entertainer that will leave you craving for more.

So buckle up because ‘Crew’ is set to take off, and it's guaranteed to be a journey you won't forget! Get ready to embark on a laughter-filled flight with Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon leading the way. Fasten your seat belts and prepare for a rib-tickling adventure like no other!

Scheduled to hit the cinemas on March 29, 2024, 'Crew' promises to captivate audiences with its stellar cast, compelling narrative, and diverse shooting locations across India, with Mumbai taking center stage. Backed by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, this much-anticipated project is helmed by the talented director Rajesh A Krishnan.

