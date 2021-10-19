Crime Patrol and Kabutari actress Anurekha Bhagat joins Aditya Lakhia in upcoming movie Upnyaas

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been upfront to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood digital and television. Keeping the promise for the same here we are with explosive information from the entertainment world.

Earlier we had informed about the actor Aditya Lakhia being part of the movie Upnyaas which will be directed by Rahul Kumar Shukla. And now team TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actress Anurekha Bhagat is all set to share screen space with Aditya in this upcoming movie. Yes you heard right, actress Anurekha Bhagat who has been contributing to the acting industry with her projects like Crime Patrol and short films like Kabutari is all set to be seen in this psychological thriller movie Upnyaas.

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actress is still awaited but no doubt we are eagerly waiting to see what different she has to offer with this upcoming movie.

