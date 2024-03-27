Critics laud Kunal Kemmu’s impressive direction in ‘Madgaon Express’, call it a ‘smashing directorial debut’

Madgaon Express

MUMBAI: After much wait and anticipation, actor-turned-filmmaker Kunal Kemmu’s debut directorial, ‘Madgaon Express’ has finally hit the screens today and opened to brilliant reviews from critics nationwide. Bringing his humour to the forefront, Kunal Kemmu has indeed set the bar high as a filmmaker with his superlative comedy drama. Critics are awarding full marks to Kemmu, applauding ‘Madgaon Express’ and labelling it a ‘smashing directorial debut’. They are further crediting him for excelling in the story, screenplay and dialogues, as well as his singing and songwriting in the ‘Hum Yahin’ song from the film. An ode to past comedies, the film is being hailed as an extremely funny trip to the movies.

Adding to the same, other critics stated that Kunal Kemmu has “knocked it out of the park” with his very first project as a director and has penned a screenplay that’s all kinds of hilarious, packed with plenty of funny one-liners, repartees and situations. Not shying away from applauding him, a critic beautifully said, “Madgaon Express is something that we’ve never seen before, and thank god for that.” Further, another critic has called the film and Kunal’s direction a “top-notch laugh riot” with phenomenal comic timing, making it truly worth the wait. Declaring ‘Madgaon Express’ a “must-watch,” another critic praised Kunal Kemmu affirming, “This Kunal Kemmu-led train will leave you laughing off your seats.” Lauding the film, a critic hailed it as “uproariously funny”. 

Continuing to bask in the glory of fantastic reviews and love for his brilliant directorial debut, Kunal Kemmu has transported us back to the classic, feel-good comedy cinema that we longed for all this while.

A comedy-drama, ‘Madgaon Express’ follows the misadventures of three childhood friends on a trip to Goa that takes an unexpected turn into the world of drug trafficking. With an ensemble cast featuring Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Nora Fatehi, Divyendu and more, the film promises a stellar blend of humour, drama and suspense.

Written and Directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, ‘Madgaon Express’ has hit the screens today.

