Critics rave over Prithviraj Sukumaran’s career-defining portrayal in ‘Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life)’, hailing it as his career’s ‘GOAT’ performance

Aadujeevitham

MUMBAI : The much-anticipated day has finally arrived, marking the release of pan-India star Prithviraj Sukumaran’s ‘Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life)’. Adapted from Benyamin’s acclaimed 2008 Malayalam novel of the same name, the film has garnered an incredible response from both critics and audiences. Prithviraj Sukumaran portrays Najeeb Muhammed, a young man who embarks on a journey to seek his fortune abroad in the early 90s. Critics have hailed ‘Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life)’ as a cinematic masterpiece, with Prithviraj Sukumaran delivering a performance of a lifetime. 

With brilliant reviews continuously pouring in for Director Blessy and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s film, critics have lauded his portrayal as the greatest of all time (GOAT), applauding his stellar transformation into the character. His presence stands as the biggest asset of the film, offering audiences a never-before-seen cinematic experience. One critic expressed, “a performance that demands award attention purely for the efforts he has put into the role.” Giving immense credit to Prithviraj Sukumaran’s expressions containing all the misery, another critic said, “Prithviraj Sukumaran delivers one of his career-best acts as Najeeb in The Goat Life. Right from his impeccable transformation to his innocent eyes, the actor steals the show in every frame.”

Critics continue to unanimously hail Prithviraj Sukumaran’s performance as the best of the year 2024 so far. One critic stated, “No other actor could have pulled off this role like Prithviraj has done. This is already the best performance of the year.” Another celebrated the actor’s contribution to cinema, stating, “Truly the GOAT act! This is a performance worth cherishing.”

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s extraordinary performance in ‘Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life)’ has left a lasting mark on critics and cinema lovers. The overwhelming love and applause for his career-defining portrayal continue to pour in. One critic aptly puts it, his performance “deserves a salute” for its sheer brilliance.

Directed by National Award winner Blessy, the film has hit theatres worldwide today in five languages including Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.
 
 

