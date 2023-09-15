Cute! Here’s what Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sania Mirza have to say to Parineeti Chopra for her big day

Parineeti Chopra is known for her amazing performance in movies like Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl, Hasee Toh Phasee and many more. On the other hand, Raghav Chadha, who started his career the same year as Parineeti, is the youngest MP in India.
MUMBAI:  Popular actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha are all set to tie knots on 24th September and their wedding will take place in Udaipur, Rajasthan at The Leela Palace Hotel.

While there are a lot of well-wishers for Parineeti Chopra, her cousin sister and actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her close friend, one of the most popular tennis players in the world, Sania Mirza have the best and sweetest message for her.

Here we show you the messages they have for Parineeti Chopra, check it out:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas:


The BIG question has arised for the fans of both Parineeti Chopra and Priyanka Chopra Jonas and the question is – Is Priyanka attending the wedding?

Well we cannot say for sure but you can definitely get a hint from her post.

Sania Mirza:

Sania Mirza and Parineeti are the closest of friends and this sweet post only sets more and stronger friendship goals.

Talking about the venue of the wedding, The Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur has been ranked among the top 3 hotels in the world according to the World Travel Plus Leisure survey this year.  In 2019, The Leela Palace Hotel was ranked first in the list of 100 best hotels in the world by New York's popular travel magazine Travel Plus Leisure.  This 5-star hotel has 8 types of suites and 80 luxury rooms.

