Dabangg 3: Preity Zinta to make a cameo appearance in Salman Khan’s film?

31 Oct 2019 07:07 PM

MUMBAI: Dabangg 3 is one of the much-awaited films. Fans of Salman Khan are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the theatres. Prabhu Deva is the director of the film, and in addition to Salman, the film stars Sonakshi Sinha and debutante Saiee Manjrekar. Now, it seems Preity Zinta will make a cameo appearance in the film. 

Preity took to her official social media handle and shared a few snippets with her dear friend Salman Khan with whom she was earlier seen in films like Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, and Dil Ne Jise Apna Kaha to name a few. 

Clad in cop costumes, Preity took to her Instagram to share photos with Chulbul Pandey which continued to raise suspicions amongst the fans about their collaboration and her supposed cameo in Salman’s upcoming movie Dabangg 3 or them just celebrating Halloween. Salman too took to his social media and shared a few videos. 

Take a look below: 

