Dabangg 3 trailer impresses the audience; trending on social media platforms

MUMBAI: Salman Khan, who is the reigning star at the box office with every movie of his being a huge success, launched the trailer of his most anticipated movie Dabaang 3. The movie is the third part of of the Dabangg franchise.

The movie is helmed by Prabhu Deva and stars Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, and Saiee Manjrekar in the lead roles. It narrates the story of Chubul Pandey. The music is also very impressive, and very soon, Salman will launch the male version of Munni Badnaam Hui, which is called Munna Badnaam Hua.

The trailer is full of action and filled with one-liners from Salman. As usual, the actor looks savage, and the style and aura he brings to this character are liked by the audience. Chubul Pandey is one of the most celebrated characters in Bollywood. Sonakshi as Rajjo Pandey looks sweet and innocent.

Saiee Manjrekar, who debuts with this movie, looks gorgeous and very promising. Superstar Sudeep looks bad-ass.

Overall, the trailer has got a thumbs-up from the audience and is trending on all social media sites. The movie will release on the 20th of December, and as per trade reports, this movie will break a lot of records.