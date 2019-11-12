Daisy Shah promotes her debut Gujarati film Gujarat 11

Pratik Gandhi, Kavin Dave and Chetan Daiya are other cast of this film. There are more than 150 actors from Mumbai and Gujarat are working in this film . The film is produced by Haresh Patel , M S Jolly, Yash Shah and Jayant Gilatar under the banner of H G Pictures, Prolife Entertainment and Production Pvt Ltd, Y T Entertainment Ltd and J J Creations Production. Dilip Raval has written the lyrics for this film which is composed Roopkumar Rathod.
The film will release on 29th November 2019. Zee Music Gujarati has taken the audio rights of this film.
