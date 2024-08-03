Daler Mehndi celebrates International Women’s Day with the song "Aaj Ki Rani" under the initiative ‘Shakti’ by UPES University

MUMBAI: Renowned singer Daler Mehndi joins forces with UPES University's initiative 'Shakti' to mark International Women's Day with the release of the inspiring song "Aaj Ki Rani."

The collaborative team behind the creation of "Aaj Ki Rani" unanimously agreed that Daler Mehndi was the perfect choice to bring their vision to life. With lyrics crafted by Sharad Mehra and music composed by Nishant Ramteke, the team recognized Daler Mehndi's unique ability to infuse depth and gravity into the song. They didn't even consider approaching any other singer, as they believed that Daler Mehndi's broad appeal across generations resonated perfectly with the song's purpose. His legendary status and magnetic presence made him the ideal fit for the project, ensuring that "Aaj Ki Rani" would have a profound impact on listeners across all demographics.

His voice is more than just music—it's a beacon of motivation that resonates with fans around the world. His powerful vocals have the remarkable ability to uplift spirits and ignite a fire within listeners, inspiring them to overcome obstacles and pursue their dreams with unwavering determination. With songs that exude energy and passion, Daler Mehndi has become synonymous with empowerment, empowering fans to embrace their true potential and strive for greatness. Whether it's through his infectious beats or soul-stirring lyrics, Daler Mehndi's music has become a source of strength for countless individuals, making him a true icon of inspiration in the world of music.

” Dedicating 'Aaj Ki Rani' to the fearless women who continue to shape our world with their strength and resilience” says Daler Mehndi

The song illuminates the resilience and triumphs of women across diverse roles. From the unsung heroes to the bold trailblazers, the video showcases how women today embody the spirit of Jhansi ki Rani, transcending societal confines and reshaping the landscape of success. With dynamic visuals and empowering lyrics, "Aaj Ki Rani" is a rallying cry for women everywhere, asserting their rightful place as leaders, innovators, and agents of change in a world where every battle fought and won echoes the legacy of a queen.

Through the 'Shakti' initiative, UPES University is committed to empowering women with the skills, confidence, and opportunities they need to take on leadership roles and make a meaningful impact in their communities and beyond.