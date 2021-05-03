Dangal actress Sanya Malhotra says she is all set for marriage; sends a proposal to fans

MUMBAI: Actress Sanya Malhotra who made it big with her movie Dangal was loved by fans all over for her acting in the movie, the actress was defining her versatility in the movie and made a strong mark in Bollywood and also in the hearts and minds of the fans all over, the actress went on to impress the fans with her work in movies like Pataakha, Badhai Ho, Ludo and recently in the Netflix movie Pagglai.

Today she is a well-known actress and the fans love her for his acting skills and always wishes to see more of her on-screen.

In a recent interview, the actress spoke about her views on marriage and also revealed that she is single and ready to mingle.

Sanya said that she is all set to get married and she keeps asking her friends what she should do and they keep telling her that she has to put herself out and she doesn’t understand this concept.

She further said that she has no set of rules on what kind of a guy she wants, as she would be okay with anyone. But then also said that he should be a nice person, mentally, and spiritually awakened, and she would really appreciate it if they had a similar mentality, she also called out to her fans and the readers of the entertainment portal and said that ‘’If you are the one, then calls me’’.

Well, we wish Sanya that she finds her partner soon.

CREDIT: HINDUSTAN TIMES