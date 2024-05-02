Dange actor Harshvardhan Rane has a special request to fans who missed watching Sanam Teri Kasam in theatres

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/05/2024 - 16:40
movie_image: 
Harshvardhan Rane

MUMBAI: In February 2016, actor Harshvardhan Rane appeared in the tragic romance Sanam Teri Kasam alongside actress Mawra Hocane. The Film didn’t score big at the box office at the time of its release. However, over time, the film got its due and become a cult classic and one of the most revered romances in Hindi cinema. Now, Harshvardhan is gearing up to return to the theatres with his next Dange, but this time, he has a special request to his fans. 

Recently, the teaser of Dange featuring Harshvardhan Rane and Ehan Bhat was released. The film is directed by Bejoy Nambiar and will release bilingually. It marks Harsh’s reunion with Bejoy after Taish. The actor and Ehan feature in the Hindi version of the film while the Tamil version sees Kalidas Jayaram and Arjun Das in the lead. 

Before the teaser release, Harshvardhan put up a special request for the people who missed watching Sanam Teri Kasam in theatres. On a handwritten note, he wrote, “You guys missed watching Sanam Teri Kasam in theatre! Bas itna hi kahunga Watch Dange in Theatre (I’ll just say watch Dange in theatre)”. He signed off the note saying, “Love, Harsh”. 

The teaser of Dange was released on Sunday and promises an engaging thriller. While the teaser doesn’t give out much, a high point of it is surely the face-off between Harshvardhan and Ehan. With the track record of Bejoy Nambiar, this one is surely going to be a must-watch. Dange releases in theatres on March 1st,2024.

Dange Kabir Singh Akira The Incomplete Man Arjun Das Kalidas Jayram Ehan Bhatt Harshvardhan Rane Hindi movies TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
2
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/05/2024 - 16:40

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! I think I was destined to be a part of Dalchini: Manini De
MUMBAI : Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey have launched a new show in their kitty titled Dalchini and the show is doing...
Exclusive! Freddy Daruwala to be seen in the movie titled Aamir
MUMBAI : Keeping the promise to deliver some great news from the entertainment world, Tellychakkar is back with another...
Wow: Rubina Dilaik epitomizes sophistication and unparalleled grace as she captivates fashion police with her style game!
MUMBAI : Rubina Dilaik is a well known television actress. The actress delivered twin babies with her husband Abhinav...
What! When Abhishek Bachchan candidly admitted disliking his performances; Says ‘Hope I don't start liking them’
MUMBAI : Actor Abhishek Bachchan has been in over 50 films over his more than 24 years in the industry. He had...
Spoiler Alert! Aankh Micholi: Kesar Baa's Hatred Rooted in Sumedh's Illegitimacy
MUMBAI : In the upcoming episodes of Star Plus's new serial Aankh Micholi, viewers are in for an emotional roller-...
Box office! Movie Fighter had a decent weekend, movie is all set to touch 200 crore
MUMBAI : Movie Fighter has opened to mixed to positive response from the fans all over, the collection of the movie...
Recent Stories
Freddy Daruwala
Exclusive! Freddy Daruwala to be seen in the movie titled Aamir
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Freddy Daruwala
Exclusive! Freddy Daruwala to be seen in the movie titled Aamir
Abhishek Bachchan
What! When Abhishek Bachchan candidly admitted disliking his performances; Says ‘Hope I don't start liking them’
Fighter
Box office! Movie Fighter had a decent weekend, movie is all set to touch 200 crore
Varun Dhawan
Finally! VD 18 gets a title, Varun Dhawan is in his massy action avatar, check out the announcement video
Teena Singh
Exclusive! Teena Singh roped in for Dange starring Harshvardhan Rane, Ehan Bhatt and Nikita Dutta
Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon
Hilarious! Check out this fun video of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon as the actress gets saved from running into a pole