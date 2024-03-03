Dange actress Nikita Dutta REVEALS striking similarity between her film and Shah Rukh Khan's Josh

MUMBAI : Nikita Dutta recently appeared with Aditya Seal in Rocket Gang, the feature film directed by Bosco Martis. The actress will soon be seen in Bejoy Nambiar's Dange, which opens in theaters on March 1, 2024. The actress discusses her less-than-ideal career, her ambition to take on acting roles, her box office setbacks, and more in an exclusive interview with the popular news portal.

The actress spoke about feeling to experience a theatrical release after doing a series of films on OTT, “When Kabir Singh was released in 2019, it was loved by the people and also made a lot of money. It gave me a lot and my career picked up from there. In the beginning of 2020, I literally had 5 films in the pipeline, out of which four of them were supposed to come out in the theatres. But, it was unfortunate that Covid happened and Bigg Bull and Dybbuk came on OTT, Rocket Gang was pushed to two years and one got shelved.”

She further added, “There is a lot of contentment that good things are coming now starting with Dange which is a theatrical. As an actor, I love cinema and want to see more of myself on a big screen.”

She mentioned, “I wasn’t to be honest. For example, Rocket Gang might have not done well at the box office but I learned dancing while shooting for it. I worked on the film for three long years and had so many injuries. For a fact, today I know that I am not a bad dancer or a non-dancer only because of Rocket Gang. My take back was the skill I learnt and not the box office numbers.”

She highlighted the aspect of feeling secure by her roles in a male-dominated industry, “I came from Miss India where everyone was fighting for oneself. I never thought that I would be less than anyone. I am happy where I am but also very critical at the same time. I am glad that female-oriented films are working now. Even in Dange, there’s a lot of substance to my character. It is good that such kinds of roles are being written and come my way.”

she shared her views as OTT has altered the narrative, a movie like the campus drama Dange would not have been produced for theaters, “Dange could have been a little problematic if it had come out 4-5 years ago perhaps. OTT has opened so many doors and makers are taking bigger risks with the content. Even Pathaan, Jawan have reopened theatres in a big way. However, because of OTT people have become lazy.”

She highlighted how her film Dange has similarities to Shah Rukh Khan’s Josh. She said, “It is needless to say how much we all love Josh, but people will see the same rush that Josh had in Dange too in a very today’s way. It is certainly a seat-edge drama. In fact, I wanted to do action sequences in a film like Dange but unfortunately, I had no action to do in it.”

Credit- Free Press Journal