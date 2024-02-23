Dange unveils second song from the film: A Heartwarming Love Ballad 'Yeh Pal Hain Apne'

MUMBAI : As the highly anticipated release of Bejoy Nambiar directorial Dange/Por draws near, the makers have dropped a soul-stirring love song, "yeh pal hain apne’ Composed and sung by the exceptionally talented Dhruv Visvanath, the song beautifully captures the essence of love with its emotive melody and heartfelt lyrics penned by Vishwadeep Zeest. "Yeh pal hain apne" is the second song from the film which adds a poignant layer to the narrative starring Harshvardhan Rane, Ehan Bhat, Nikita Dutta, and TJ Bhanu. Dange explores the intricate dynamics between two friends whose paths diverge, igniting a fierce competition that takes center stage in the cultural festival of a college. The Tamil version of the song is titled 'Nanpagal Neram' sung by Kapil Kapilan, composed by Dhruv Visvanath and penned by Vignesh Srikanth. T-Series & Roox Media Present A T-Series Films & Getaway Pictures Product