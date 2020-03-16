Dangerous! Dhoke Pyaar Ke fame Khushalii Kumar injures herself badly while shooting for the song

Khushalii Kumar who was last seen in Dhoka Round D Corner, suffered injuries while learning the jet skiing for the latest track Dhoke Pyaar Ke, her upcoming music video, but however the actress decided to continue the shooting

MUMBAI: Khushalii Kumar, who will be seen in the latest music video Dhoke Pyaar Ke, has recently got injured on the sets of the song. The actress has learnt jet skiing for the track and while shooting she injured herself badly but she decided to continue the shooting.

Commenting on getting injured while jet skiing Khushalii Kumar says: “I suggested to the director that I wanted to do the jet skiing scene myself to lend authenticity.”

“While shooting for it I fell off the jet ski but when I saw the end product, it all looked worth it,” Khushalii Kumar adds.

Dhoke Pyaar Ke features Khushalii Kumar, Ehan Bhat and Vardhan Puri in the lead. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dhoke Pyaar Ke with vocals by B Praak, composition by Rochak Kohli and lyrics by Rashmi Virag is out on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

Khushalii made her debut with Kookie Gulati’s Dhokha Round D Corner film co-starring R. Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana and Darshan Kumaar.  

'Dhokha Round D Corner' was produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dharmendra Sharma and Vikrant Sharma.

