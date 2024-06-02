Darshan Jariwala has resigned from CINTAA following allegations: Amit Behl, General Secretary, CINTAA

MUMBAI: Two months after accusations of a relationship and an alleged "gandharv vivah" resulting in a journalist getting pregnant, followed by his disowning her, Darshan Jariwala has resigned from his position of Vice President, Cine And Television Artistes' Association (CINTAA) and Executive Committee Member of CINTAA and from the post of the General Secretary of The Cine Artistes' Welfare Trust (CAWT)'

This is following the journalist making the issue public and her social media chats with members of press and actors alike over two months called for action from CINTAA. The journalist also asked for the removal of Jariwala from.CINTAA positions. CINTAA had informed her that this was not within their our purview as she is not their member. She was asked to write to CINTAA officially expressing her grievances. She sent a mail. And started posting chats and voice messages using derogatory comments on CINTAA and CAWT.

Following the same, The CINTAA Committee called Jariwala for an explanation. He promised CINTAA he is getting the legal help.

CINTAA General Secretary Amit Behl confirmed, "unfortunately this matter kept dragging and these posts were becoming very embarassing for both CINTAA and CAWT.

Our members, especially women members, senior citizens and guardians of child actors expressed their grievance at this issue and this matter was as it is affecting the reputation of CINTAA. Hence, Darshan Jariwala has resigned from all the positions of CINTAA."

However, jariwala continues to remain trustee of the Cine Artistes Welfare Trust (CAWT), an independent body but a sister concern of the CINTAA, a charitable trust primarily for the welfare of actors.

Avers Tinaa Ghaai, Senior Joint Secretary & Chairperson, Care Committee CINTAA, 'Trust and transparency are CINTAA's strongest pillars. Mr Jariwala's case hand become a point of discussion on social media. And I was constantly being questioned about the sanctity of our illustrious organisation and its functioning due to this case. We as CINTAA cannot tolerate any activity which will dent our character as a representative of the actor fraternity. In Mr Jariwala's case, his resignation was important as CINTAA takes pride in safeguarding women and minor members and it important that no member's personal issues shake that faith and trust."

Expresses Jaya Bhattacharya, Joint Secretary & member of the Care Committee of CINTAA, "it pains me as a woman to read all this on social media and the lady’s mail really made me sick, but as the Joint Secretary & Member of the Care committee of CINTAA, I have the responsibility of not taking sides, till the courts give their decision. However, everyday it is becoming increasingly embarrassing for me to answer the questions posed by our members especially the women. I’m disheartened by the comments that Mr Jariwala has allegedly made about our EC Members & Senior Office Bearers, hoping fervently that they are untrue."