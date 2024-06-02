Darshan Jariwala has resigned from CINTAA following allegations: Amit Behl, General Secretary, CINTAA

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 02/06/2024 - 13:03
movie_image: 
Darshan Jariwala

MUMBAI: Two months after  accusations of a relationship and an alleged "gandharv vivah"  resulting in a journalist getting pregnant,  followed by his disowning her, Darshan Jariwala has resigned from his position of Vice President, Cine And Television Artistes' Association (CINTAA) and Executive Committee Member of CINTAA and from the post of the General Secretary of The Cine Artistes' Welfare Trust (CAWT)'

This is following the  journalist making the issue public and her social media  chats with members of press and actors alike over two months  called for action from CINTAA. The journalist also asked for the removal of Jariwala from.CINTAA positions. CINTAA had informed her that this was not within their our purview as she is not their member. She was asked to write to CINTAA officially expressing her grievances. She sent a mail. And started posting chats and voice messages using derogatory comments on CINTAA and CAWT.

Following the same, The CINTAA Committee called Jariwala for an explanation. He promised CINTAA he is getting the legal help.

CINTAA General Secretary Amit Behl confirmed, "unfortunately this matter kept dragging and these posts were becoming very embarassing for both CINTAA and CAWT.

Our members, especially women members, senior citizens and guardians of child actors expressed their grievance at this issue and this matter was as it is affecting the reputation of CINTAA. Hence, Darshan Jariwala  has resigned from all the  positions of CINTAA."

However, jariwala continues to remain trustee of the Cine Artistes Welfare Trust (CAWT), an independent body but a sister concern of the CINTAA, a charitable trust primarily for the welfare of actors.

Avers Tinaa Ghaai,  Senior Joint Secretary & Chairperson, Care Committee CINTAA, 'Trust and transparency are CINTAA's strongest pillars. Mr Jariwala's case hand become a point of discussion on social media. And I was constantly being questioned about the sanctity of our illustrious organisation and its  functioning due to this case. We as CINTAA cannot tolerate any activity which will dent our character as a representative of the actor fraternity. In Mr Jariwala's case, his resignation was important as CINTAA takes pride in safeguarding women and minor members and it important that no member's personal issues shake that faith and trust."

Expresses Jaya Bhattacharya, Joint Secretary & member of the Care Committee of CINTAA, "it pains me as a woman to read all this on social media and the lady’s mail really made me sick, but as the Joint Secretary & Member of the Care committee of CINTAA, I have the responsibility of not taking sides, till the courts give their decision. However, everyday it is becoming increasingly embarrassing for me to answer the questions posed by our members especially the women. I’m disheartened by the comments that Mr Jariwala has allegedly made about our EC Members & Senior Office Bearers, hoping fervently that they are untrue."

Darshan Jariwala CINTAA Amit Behl General Secretary Vice President Avers Tinaa Ghaai Senior Joint Secretary Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 02/06/2024 - 13:03

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
MUST READ: From experience shooting for Barsatein to her skincare regime; Shivangi Joshi spills beans in a fun Q&A session with fans!
MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi is one of the most loved shows on television today. She is one of the most popular television...
Must Read: Netizens question the introduction of Shruti in Anuj’s life; say "Let Anupamaa be where she is and move on!”
MUMBAI: Anupamaa on Star Plus is one of the most loved shows on television. The show stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav...
Wow! From Shivangi Joshi to Tejasswi Prakash: Television celebrities prove how bangs can amp up your hairstyle in minutes
MUMBAI: While clothes, accessories and make-up makes one look pretty and poised, the one factor which can visibly make...
What! Karan Wahi shares shocking ordeal as a stranger harasses and abuses the actor
MUMBAI: Karan Wahi is one of the most well known faces of the Indian Film industry. A former cricketer who started his...
Exclusive: Kapil Dahiya bags Colors’ upcoming drama Pracchand Ashok!
MUMBAI: With successful shows like Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav, Parineetii, Udaariyan, Neerja – Ek Nayi Pehchaan...
Interesting! With a U/A certificate, check out the duration of the movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
MUMBAI: Ever since we got to see a poster of an untitled movie with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in it, the audience...
Recent Stories
tbmauj
Interesting! With a U/A certificate, check out the duration of the movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
Latest Videos
Related Stories
tbmauj
Interesting! With a U/A certificate, check out the duration of the movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
Bastar
Teaser Out! Check out this intriguing teaser of Bastar – The Naxal Story featuring Adah Sharma
Karan Singh Grover credits Bipasha Basu
Praises! Karan Singh Grover credits Bipasha Basu for helping him navigate Devi's health challenges; Says ‘My wife is a lioness’
Rishabh
Exclusive! THIS is what Fighter actor Rishabh Sawhney learnt from Hrithik Roshan when working with him, deets inside
Pooja
Exclusive! Pooja Bhalekar about her movie 'Ladki: Enter The Girl Dragon', “I truly feel it was destiny.”
Mahesh
What! Mahesh Bhatt's 1994 Stunt: Manisha Koirala's Faked Death for Film Promotion