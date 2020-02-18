Darshan Raval drops his new song 'Asal Mein'

MUMBAI: Singer Darshan Raval has come up with a new track "Asal Mein".
"'Asal mein' is a special song as its the fifth consecutive year that I will be releasing a song on Valentine's Day. My fans have always showered me with a lot of love and I hope this track will tug their hearts as well," Darshan said.
Penned by Gurpreet Saini and Gautam Sharma, the new song deals with the anguish of a break up. It is out on Indie Music Label's official YouTube channel.
Also, Darshan will be back as the host of the upcoming season of "Dil Beats".
Which actress' braids inspires you the most?
Who carries the ANUSORU DESIGN better?
Add new comment