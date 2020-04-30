Daughter Riddhima will miss her 'strongest warrior'

MUMBAI: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni couldn't be with his father,d legendary actor Rishi Kapoor, when he breathed his last, and she has posted an emotional note, saying she will miss her "strongest warrior" every passing day.

Due to the countrywide lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Riddhima, who stays in Delhi, couldn't fly to Mumbai when her father was admitted to a hospital on Wednesday night.

"Papa I love you I will always love you - RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you everyday I will miss your FaceTime calls everyday," Riddhima wrote on Instagram while sharing a selfie with her father.

"I wish I could be there to say goodbye to you ! Until we meet again papa I love you - your Mushk forever," she concluded with a heart and distraught emoji.

Riddhima is scheduled to arrive in Mumbai by a special flight amid the lockdown, according to unconfirmed sources.

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on Thursday morning after a long battle with cancer.

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last," confirmed his family in a statement.

His wife Neetu Kapoor was by his side when he breathed his last in the morning. Rishi Kapoor is survived by wife, actress Neetu Kapoor, daughter Riddhima and son Ranbir.