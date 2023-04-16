Debutante Amrin Qureshi: 'Sridevi has always inspired me'

Filmmaker and producer Sajid Qureshi's daughter Amrin Qureshi, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Rajkumar Santoshi's 'Bad Boy', said that her biggest inspiration as an actor has always been the late Bollywood actress Sridevi.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 04/16/2023 - 10:45
movie_image: 
Sridevi

MUMBAI : Filmmaker and producer Sajid Qureshi's daughter Amrin Qureshi, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Rajkumar Santoshi's 'Bad Boy', said that her biggest inspiration as an actor has always been the late Bollywood actress Sridevi.

Speaking about her inspiration, Amrin said: "Coming from Hyderabad, I used to watch a lot of Sridevi ma'am's films. I have always looked up to her because of her charisma and her diverse expressions."

Amrin added that she has learned a lot from the 'Nagina' actress in terms of her acting skills, her choice of projects and also as a person.

"She has always inspired me through her film choices and her performance in all her iconic songs. I have heard how reserved she was off screen and that's how I am as a person, hence I relate to her at a personal level too," added Amrin.

The film also marks the debut of Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi Chakraborty. Helmed by director Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Sajid Qureshi and Anjum Qureshi, 'Bad Boy' is all set to release on April 28.

SOURCE-IANS

Sajid Qureshi Sridevi Hyderabad Nagina 'Bad Boy Anjum Qureshi Rajkumar Santoshi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 04/16/2023 - 10:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa: Finally! Anupama gives a stern reply to Baa
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Somy Ali recalls working with Saif: Nothing short of a real life standup comic
MUMBAI : Former actress Somy Ali has reminisced about working with actor Saif Ali Khan and Prem Chopra in their 1994...
Hitesh Bharadwaj: 'Tried living every character in a way that no one can typecast me'
MUMBAI :Actor Hitesh Bharadwaj, who plays the role of Ekam in the show 'Udaariyan', shared that even though the TV...
Mrunal Thakur loves taking chances and is 'glad' her choices paid off
MUMBAI : Actress Mrunal Thakur said that she always believed in taking chances and is overjoyed that her choices are...
'Anupamaa' star Rupali Ganguly on success: 'It took me 22 years to be where I am today'
MUMBAI : Rupali Ganguly, who plays the titular character in the popular show 'Anupamaa', said that the show has given...
Jatin Jamwal walks out of 'Chashni', says the life of a character is uncertain
MUMBAI :  Actor Jatin Singh Jamwal spoke about his exit from the show 'Chashni' and said that he is happy about having...
Recent Stories
Somy Ali
Somy Ali recalls working with Saif: Nothing short of a real life standup comic
Latest Video
Related Stories
Somy Ali
Somy Ali recalls working with Saif: Nothing short of a real life standup comic
Karisma
'Always by each other's side': Karisma shares throwback picture with Kareena
competing
Tiger Shroff reveals why he hates 'competing' with himself
Lisa Mishra
'I am open to dating Aditya Roy Kapur,' says 'Coka 2.0' singer Lisa Mishra
Jeremy Renner
Anil Kapoor calls Jeremy Renner 'toughest Avenger'
Vidya Balan
Amazing! Cannes Film Festival: Vidya Balan, Deepika Padukone and more Indian celebs who made it to the jury of the film festival