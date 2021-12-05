Debutante Mahima chuffed with appreciation for her 'Antim' performance

MUMBAI: Mahima Makwana made a splash with a dream debut in the Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma-starrer 'Antim: The Final Truth'.

The actress has been receiving a lot of appreciation post the release of the film, from the audience and critics alike.

Commenting on the response that has come her way, the actress said, "I'm so overwhelmed with the response I've been getting from everyone. The messages and calls that I have received have not only given me loads of happiness but have also driven me to work harder. I'm so glad I could pull off my character in a way people would notice me. The love and support I'm getting from all over is humbling and like a dream come true."

Mahima's earnest portrayal of her character of a small-town girl and her chemistry with Ayush Sharma have been winning hearts.

Talking about her initial nervousness and how team 'Antim' helped her, Mahima said, "I never thought I would be able to portray a character so fearless and strong and this wouldn't be possible without the constant support of Salman Sir, Ayush, Mahesh sir and the entire team of 'Antim'. The character of Manda would always be a memorable character for me".

