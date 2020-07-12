Deeksha: Good to see regional cinema being recognised in national market

MUMBAI: Gujarati actress Deeksha Joshi is happy to see the growth of Gujarati cinema.

"Even though the content being produced was amazing, the regional cinemas were less appreciated a few years ago. Comparatively, today the regional cinema is directly competing with the Hindi film industry," said Deeksha, who recently received the best actress award for her film "Dhunki".

"Gujarati cinema and most importantly every regional cinema has always faced economic difficulties. To give out a good product, you need finance, and many investors were sceptical about investing their money here. Today, things have changed, even Gujarati films are in the race of National awards. It is good to see that regional cinema is being recognised in the national market," she added.

She loves Gujarati cinema, but would also like to explore Hindi and other cinemas as well.