Deepak Dobriyal: 'Omkara' was my launch, 'Bholaa' is my relaunch

Actor Deepak Dobriyal will be seen playing a baddie in actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgn's upcoming film 'Bholaa'. He calls the film a "relaunch" for him.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 03/07/2023 - 18:20
movie_image: 
Deepak

MUMBAI : Actor Deepak Dobriyal will be seen playing a baddie in actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgn's upcoming film 'Bholaa'. He calls the film a "relaunch" for him.

Deepak and Ajay go long back as the two starred together in the 2006 film 'Omakara'. The film helped Deepak gain the spotlight as he starred alongside the actor.

Talking about once again starring as an intense character with Ajay, he said: "I always get intense role with him. Omkara was intense and so is Bholaa. It is a great experience. Omkara was my launch and Bholaa is my relaunch."

'Bholaa' is an action thriller film directed by Ajay Devgn and produced by Ajay Devgn FFilms, Reliance Entertainment, T-Series Films and Dream Warrior Pictures.

It's a remake of the Tamil film 'Kaithi'. The film also stars Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles.

Source : Ians 

Actor Deepak Dobriya actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgn's upcoming film 'Bholaa' Deepak Dobriyal: 'Omkara' Ajay Devgn Bholaa Kaithi Tabu Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies South Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 03/07/2023 - 18:20

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Holi Hai! Celebrities recount childhood memories!
MUMBAI:Sudhanshu PandeyMy childhood memory of Holi is not one every Holi used to be memorable one because we used to...
Ajay Devgn on his action sequence with a trishul: It was quite a 'responsibility'
MUMBAI : Bollywood star-filmmaker Ajay Devgn said he had to a maintain a "sensibility" and called it a "responsibility...
Neeharika Roy: Consent is important before playing Holi, regardless of gender
MUMBAI : TV actress Neeharika Roy spoke about the Holi special episode of 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan' which will...
Deepak Dobriyal: 'Omkara' was my launch, 'Bholaa' is my relaunch
MUMBAI : Actor Deepak Dobriyal will be seen playing a baddie in actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgn's upcoming film 'Bholaa'. He...
Hema Malini releases devotional tracks on Holi at Shri Radha Raman Temple
MUMBAI : Bollywood's 'Dreamgirl' Hema Malini, who is also an ardent devotee of Lord Krishna, has released two...
Recent Stories
Ajay Devgn
Ajay Devgn on his action sequence with a trishul: It was quite a 'responsibility'

Latest Video

Related Stories
Ajay Devgn
Ajay Devgn on his action sequence with a trishul: It was quite a 'responsibility'
hema
Hema Malini releases devotional tracks on Holi at Shri Radha Raman Temple
Sudhir Pandey
Exclusive! Ventran actor Sudhir Pandey roped in for Yaariyaan 2
Krishna Shroff: I would be so happy for my brother to be with someone like Huma
Krishna Shroff: I would be so happy for my brother to be with someone like Huma
Kiara
Sexy! Here are the times when actress Kiara Advani raised the temperature with her hot looks
Mohit Anand shares working experience with Aditya Roy Kapoor in 'Gumraah'
Mohit Anand shares working experience with Aditya Roy Kapoor in 'Gumraah'