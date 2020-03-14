News

Deepika can't help gushing over hubby Ranveer's latest pic

MUMBAI: Actress Depika Padukone couldn't help gushing over pictures posted by her hubby, actor Ranveer Singh, from an awards ceremony that happened on Friday night.

Praising Ranveer, Deepika commented: "Hi, your so handsome, Okay bye."

In the image, a smiling Ranveer poses with the three trophies he won at the ceremony.

Deepika and Ranveer are known to shower praise on each other's pictures all the time, and their fans seem to love it.

A user commented: "Couple goals."

Another one wrote: "Aww."

On the film front, the star couple will be seen sharing screen space in Kabir Khan's "'83", which narrates the story of India's first-ever World Cup cricket victory in 1983. Ranveer plays the team's captain Kapil Dev while Deepika essays Kapil's wife Romi.

