Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey starrer Chhapaak trailer will be out soon

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film Chhapaak has already created a lot of buzz since its inception, and the excitement around the film doesn’t seem to die down. This will be Deepika's first film after her wedding with Ranveer Singh and it is special in every way. Raazi director Meghna Gulzar is helming the film, and we have lots of expectations from her.



After teasing the fans with first look poster, the reports of Chhapaak trailer to release on December 10 started doing the rounds of social media.



The news has been put out by the actress’ fan clubs which claims that the Chhapaak trailer is confirmed to be out on December 10. The film is scheduled to release on January 10, 2020.



Wow, isn't that exciting? Well, with less than a week left for the film's trailer, our excitement level is at its peak.



