Deepika Padukone enlightens Ranveer Singh about her sleeping condition via this post

MUMBAI: The world has come to a standstill because of coronavirus. Citizens have been advised to stay indoors for their own safety. Thus, people are locked-up in their own homes.

While we are all trying to cope up with the situation we are stuck in, there are people who are sleeping their time through. During this time at home, social media is one place that has kept us all entertained and we are in fact, trying to make the most of it with all the creativity, the posts and fun videos that is all over the internet. And someone who has also been entertaining us is Deepika Padukone through her posts and the series that she has named as Productivity in the time of COVID 19.

Deepika has been pretty active on social media during this time in quarantine, and in fact, she has been keeping us entertained, often sharing glimpses of what has she been up to and how has she been spending her time with her husband Ranveer Singh. And now, she decided to enlighten him and all of us about her sleeping condition as she shared a fact. She revealed how the condition called 'Hypersomnia' sounds familiar to her and she also tagged Ranveer and used the hashtag 'Me' along with it.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone's post here: