Deepika Padukone gets trolled for her recent airport appearance; netizens say, "Lagta he ki raincoat phen liya he"

MUMBAI :MUMBAI :Deepika Padukone and her airport look always grab everyone’s attention. She surely puts her best foot forward when it comes to airport looks, but of course, we have a few netizens on social media who love to troll her and other celebs.

The Pathaan actress was recently spotted at the airport and netizens are trolling her for her outfit. A netizen commented, “Mera raincoat nai milrh h.” Another netizen wrote, “raincoat phn k rat ko shades lga k kyun aayi ho aap didi.” One more Instagram user commented, “Lagta he ki raincoat phen liya he.” Check out the videos and the comments below…

What do you have to say about Deepika’s airport look? Let us know in the comments below.

Meanwhile, Deepika is currently enjoying the super success of Pathaan. The movie has collected more than Rs. 460 crore at the box office in India, and it is an all-time blockbuster.

The actress has many interesting films lined up like Fighter, Project K, and The Intern remake. There are reports that the actress will be seen in a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, however, there’s no official announcement about it.

Well, Pathaan was an important film for Deepika as her past few films had failed to make a mark at the box office. Even her OTT release Gehraiyaan had received a mixed response.

