Deepika Padukone gives us more Dpisms with her latest BTS video from the sets of "Chhapaak"

MUMBAI: Prepossessing and accomplished megastar Deepika Padukone is gearing up for her endearing and opus movie "Chhapaak". Taking the nation by storm, as the D-day approaches, Deepika is giving us insight into what went on behind the scenes while making the movie. Even though the crux of the movie is emotionally daunting, the BTS gives us a sneak-peek into the light-hearted environment on the set.

Promotions of the film have begun in full swing as the film is scheduled to release on 10th January 2020. Deepika took to her Instagram handle to share her camaraderie with her director Meghna Gulzaar behind the camera. The BTS video called DPisms features Deepika Padukone in her "Malti" ensemble and saying 'Why don't these pictures get leaked, of me doing director's Seva, Please leak them" while giving shoulder massage to Meghna.

Presenting #Day2 of #dpisms ...Enjoy!!! #chhapaak

#10thjanuary

Ever since the hard-hitting trailer of the movie was released, Chhapaak has been the talk of the town and has left a strong impact on the viewers. Deepika has been widely appreciated for undertaking the role of Malti and doing full justice to it. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to communicate the message of self-belief and change the existing norms of society for betterment.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone's KA Production, Meghna Gulzar & Govind Singh Sandhu's Mriga Films, written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is set to hit theatres on 10th January 2020.