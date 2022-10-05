Deepika Padukone heads to Cannes on jury duty, representing India

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone who recently made headlines as the only Indian on the 75th Cannes Film Festival jury, left Mumbai last night heading towards the French Riviera. 

World renowned actor, producer, philanthropist, Deepika looked absolutely stunning as she jetted off to Cannes where she will commence her jury duties.

Deepika, who represents India at one of the world’s most prestigious film gatherings and one of the most widely publicized cultural events in the world, has a busy two weeks ahead from the 16th to the 28th May. She will be there throughout the festival. 

Deepika Padukone, who was chosen to be part of the exclusive and very illustrious jury for the 75th Festival De Cannes, is part of an eight member jury presided by French actor Vincent Lindon. She is joined by Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, Swedish actress Noomi Rapace, actress screenwriter producer Rebecca Hall, Italian actress Jasmine Trinca, French director Ladj Ly, American director Jeff Nichols and director Joachim Trier from Norway as they together review the best global films that look to push the creative envelope, enhance the development of cinema and promote the development of the global film industry.

