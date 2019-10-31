Deepika Padukone to play Kota Rani in her biopic?

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone is one of the most popular, stylish, and talented Bollywood actresses. The actress will be next seen in films like Chhapaak and '83. Now, reportedly, she has bagged another project.



Well, after wrapping up work on Chhapaak and '83, she is already in news for being in talks for as many as three big projects. She has just announced that she will be seen in the film adaptation of the epic Mahabharata. She plays Draupadi and the entire tale will be retold from her perspective. While the epic has been officially announced, she has also been reportedly signed on for Shakun Batra's next directorial under Dharma Productions and Luv Ranjan's next opposite Ranbir Kapoor. But along with all these films, there are reports that she and good friend Madhu Mantena plan to collaborate on another film.



A source told Pinkvilla, "Madhu recently announced the Kota Rani biopic, which is a period film on the life of the last Hindu Queen of Kashmir. Reliance Entertainment will be bankrolling the project along with Mantena. Deepika and Madhu have remained great friends for years so during the concept stage, when the latter had bounced the idea off to the actress, she immediately showed her interest in the project. In fact, she has already told Madhu to get the script ready. Deepika is extremely keen on acting in the biopic and if this happens, it will be yet another period drama for her. It's a strong female driven film that will be mounted on a lavish scale as it celebrates womanhood like never before. Deepika didn't know about Kota Rani but when she heard her story, she was completely fascinated and wanted to bring her life alive on screen."



While announcing the film, Madhu was quoted saying, "It's a matter of great surprise that as Indians we don't know enough or at all about a personality like Kota Rani. Her life was extremely dramatic and she is perhaps one of the most able woman rulers that India produced."



Are you excited to see her in the film?