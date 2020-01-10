Deepika Padukone recently visited Siddhivinayak temple, see pics

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone was earlier spotted at Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings. Deepika’s latest outing Chhapaak has released in theatres today.

The actress has been a global figure ever since her Bollywood debut, Deepika ensures to visit Siddhivinayak Temple before her releases and this time was no different.

Recently, a leading magazine named the actress as one of the 100 most influential people in the world, and with that enthusiasm Deepika Padukone is all set to give an identity to acid attack survivors with her class apart acting skills.

Critics and audience’s alike have already appreciated the gripping trailer of Chhapaak

Chhapaak is based on the life of Acid Attack Survivor Laxmi Agarwal, Deepika is been spotted with her at various occasions and she is been seen supporting and praising her for the courage she holds!

After Chhapaak, the actress will be seen in '83 alongside Ranveer Singh. Also, soon will start shooting for Shakun Batra directorial.