Deepika Padukone to share screen with Hrithik Roshan in Krissh 4?

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone was last seen in Chhapaak, which was based on the life of acid survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The film started below mark as it was a clash between Ajay Devgn’ s 100th movie Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior, which became a massive hit. But on the other hand Deepika’s performance was very well appreciated by the masses and the classes.

By now it is crystal clear that Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan—two of the best-looking actors we have—are all set to come together for a film in the near future.

There were some whispers about Farah Khan’s Satte Pe Satta being that film. But now, it seems the handsome pair will eventually make its way into the Krrish franchise.

Krishh 4 which is in the pipeline would need a replacement heroine. Says a source, It is almost certain that Priyanka Chopra Jonas who played the female lead with Hrithik Roshan in the previous Krrish films, won’t be back in the fourth segment. Hrithik and his father Rakesh Roshan are keen to rope Deepika Padukone in. But the role would have to justify her presence. Only then would she agree to get into the franchise.