Deepika Padukone spotted at the rehearsals for World Economic Forums Crystal Awards at Davos

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone is the leading personality for global cinema and a strong advocate ofmental health awareness. The actress is receiving the World Economic Forum's prestigious 26th Annual Crystal Award for her extraordinary contribution towards the cause of mental health.

Deepika Padukone is all set to attend the World Economic Forum 2020 being held in Davos, the actress spotted in the rehearsals of same where she will be honored with the prestigious Crystal award in the presence of some of the leading personalities from across the world from all walks of life.

It is a moment of pride where the actress will be representing India and would be taking to the podium along with the President of the United States, Donald Trump and other class apart world-class speakers. Not only in films where Deepika chooses to play challenging roles but in real life she has given a lot of importance to mental health. Deepika also started the "Live Love Laugh" foundation.

Recently, a leading magazine named the actress as one of the 100 most influential people in the world.

On the work front, her recently released Chhapaak has been receiving wide appreciation for being the most important film of the year. The actress will be next seen in 83 alongside Ranveer Singh. Also, soon will start shooting for Shakun Batra’s directorial.