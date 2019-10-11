News

Deepika Padukone's closet got sold out in just TWO hours, the actress shared a thankful message!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Oct 2019 12:05 PM

MUMBAI: On the account of World Mental Health Day Bollywood's leading actress, Deepika Padukone launched her CLOSET which was open to one and all. It's surely the humongous fandom of the actress that contributed to the closet being sold out in just 2 hrs after the Closet auction section got up. 

The actress seemed overjoyed and overwhelmed with the response on her Closet initiative, she took to her social media and shared a thankful video message for all her fans across the world.

The collections from the Closet will support 'The Live Love Laugh Foundation' that aims at giving hope to those experiencing stress, anxiety and depression.

Interestingly, every month, the actress will be sharing some of her favourite clothes from her closet on her website. Her closet contains Deepika's versatile and stylish clothes and pieces curated by Deepika herself will be on sale and the money raised by the same will be used for the good cause. 

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak', a film based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. She will also feature in Kabir Khan's '83' where Deepika will be essaying the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi Dev in the film. She also turned producer for both her upcoming projects and "Chhapaak" and '83.

Visit DeepikaPadukone.com/closet to shop and support the cause.

