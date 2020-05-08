News

Deepika remembers 'Piku' co-star Irrfan on film's 5th anniversary

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 May 2020 07:08 PM

MUMBAI: On the fifth anniversary of the film ‘Piku", Deepika Padukone remembered her late co-star in the film, Irrfan Khan, who passed away on April 29.

"Piku" released on May 8, 2015, and on Friday Deepika shared a message on Facebook along with a still from the film's shoot. Tagging the film's writer Juhi Chaturvedi and director Shoojit Sircar, the actress shared the lyrics of the song "Lamhe guzar gaye" from "Piku".

At the end of the message, she wrote: "Rest in Peace my Dear Friend... #rana #piku #bhaskor #ShoojitSircar #JuhiChaturvedi."

Her reference was to the characters in the film. While Irrfan was Rana, Deepika played Piku, and Amitabh Bachchan had essayed Bhaskor in Shoojit Sircar's slice-of-life romantic comedy.

"Piku" was a box-office success, and the film won three National Awards -- for Bachchan as Best Actor, and Juhi Chaturvedi for Best Screenplay and Best Dialogues.

Tags Deepika Padukone Irrfan Khan Piku Rest in Peace my Dear Friend ShoojitSircar JuhiChaturvedi Rana Bachchan National Awards Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Television actors soaked in the spirit of Ramadan

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow
Anupama on Star Plus

Shows to look forward post the lockdown!

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here