Deewaar: Amazing! The iconic film that made Amitabh Bachchan a superstar

MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan's 'Deewaar' stands as a testament to the actor's unparalleled talent and the timeless appeal of Indian cinema. Released in 1975, the film completed 50 years of its release in 2025, yet its impact continues to be felt across generations.

Directed by Yash Chopra and starring Shashi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, and Nirupa Roy, 'Deewaar' was a groundbreaking film that redefined the Indian film industry. The story of two brothers on opposite sides of the law struck a chord with audiences, and Amitabh Bachchan's portrayal of Vijay Verma, the angry young man fighting against injustice, resonated deeply with the masses.

Despite being made on a modest budget of Rs 1.3 crore, 'Deewaar' went on to become a massive commercial success, grossing Rs 7.5 crore at the box office. In Mumbai alone, the film grossed Rs 1 crore, highlighting its immense popularity among audiences. The film's success can also be gauged by the fact that it remained in theatres for close to two years, a rare feat in Indian cinema.

Also Read: https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/when-avinash-mukherjee-turned-amitabh-bachchans-deewaar-day-200908

Apart from its commercial success, 'Deewaar' also received critical acclaim for its performances, storyline, and dialogues. The film's iconic dialogues, penned by Salim-Javed, are still remembered and quoted by fans to this day. 'Deewaar' not only established Amitabh Bachchan as the "angry young man" of Indian cinema but also cemented his status as a superstar.

In conclusion, 'Deewaar' is not just a film; it is a milestone in Indian cinema that continues to be celebrated and cherished by audiences worldwide. Its impact on the industry and on the career of Amitabh Bachchan is undeniable, making it a timeless classic that will be remembered for generations to come.

Also Read: https://www.tellychakkar.com/movie/movie-news/fabulous-here-the-story-behind-big-bs-iconic-knotted-shirt-look-deewar-210622

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment

Credit: DNA