Deewaar: Amazing! The iconic film that made Amitabh Bachchan a superstar

Explore the story of 'Deewaar', the film that catapulted Amitabh Bachchan to stardom, remaining in theatres for nearly two years and grossing Rs 7.5 crore at the box office, becoming a landmark in Indian cinema.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/25/2024 - 16:00
movie_image: 
Deewaar

MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan's 'Deewaar' stands as a testament to the actor's unparalleled talent and the timeless appeal of Indian cinema. Released in 1975, the film completed 50 years of its release in 2025, yet its impact continues to be felt across generations.

Directed by Yash Chopra and starring Shashi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, and Nirupa Roy, 'Deewaar' was a groundbreaking film that redefined the Indian film industry. The story of two brothers on opposite sides of the law struck a chord with audiences, and Amitabh Bachchan's portrayal of Vijay Verma, the angry young man fighting against injustice, resonated deeply with the masses.

Despite being made on a modest budget of Rs 1.3 crore, 'Deewaar' went on to become a massive commercial success, grossing Rs 7.5 crore at the box office. In Mumbai alone, the film grossed Rs 1 crore, highlighting its immense popularity among audiences. The film's success can also be gauged by the fact that it remained in theatres for close to two years, a rare feat in Indian cinema.

Also Read: https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/when-avinash-mukherjee-turned-amitabh-bachchans-deewaar-day-200908 

Apart from its commercial success, 'Deewaar' also received critical acclaim for its performances, storyline, and dialogues. The film's iconic dialogues, penned by Salim-Javed, are still remembered and quoted by fans to this day. 'Deewaar' not only established Amitabh Bachchan as the "angry young man" of Indian cinema but also cemented his status as a superstar.

In conclusion, 'Deewaar' is not just a film; it is a milestone in Indian cinema that continues to be celebrated and cherished by audiences worldwide. Its impact on the industry and on the career of Amitabh Bachchan is undeniable, making it a timeless classic that will be remembered for generations to come.

Also Read: https://www.tellychakkar.com/movie/movie-news/fabulous-here-the-story-behind-big-bs-iconic-knotted-shirt-look-deewar-210622 

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment

Credit: DNA

Deewaar Amitabh Bachchan Bollywood Yash Chopra Salim-Javed Indian cinema milestone Angry Young Man superstar Iconic TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/25/2024 - 16:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Sultan: What! Ali Abbas Zafar's first choice for Sultan was not Anushka Sharma
MUMBAI: Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma's on-screen chemistry in Ali Abbas Zafar's Sultan won hearts and box office...
Urvashi Rautela creates a world record on her birthday, cuts a massive real 24 carat gold cake worth 3 crores gifted by Yo Yo Honey Singh on 'Love Dose 2' sets
MUMBAI: Urvashi Rautela aka Indian entertainment industry's youngest superstar to be featured in Forbes Top 10 is the...
Kareena Kapoor Khan: Woah! India's highest paid OTT actress
MUMBAI: As the Covid-19 pandemic shuttered theatres, Bollywood's A-listers found a new stage on OTT platforms like...
Shatrughan Sinha: What! Wife Misunderstood his joy over Sonakshi's birth
MUMBAI: Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha is known for his candid nature, often sharing interesting anecdotes from his...
Must-Watch! 5 Hindi horror movies on Jio Cinema: From Stree to Bhediya
MUMBAI: From supernatural mysteries to chilling tales, these movies offer a spine-tingling experience for every horror...
Jennifer Winget opens up about toxic relationships; Says ‘Lying is a big red flag in a relationship’
MUMBAI: In the current Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani show, Jennifer Winget is being recognized for her role as Anushka....
Recent Stories
Ali
Sultan: What! Ali Abbas Zafar's first choice for Sultan was not Anushka Sharma
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Ali
Sultan: What! Ali Abbas Zafar's first choice for Sultan was not Anushka Sharma
Kareena
Kareena Kapoor Khan: Woah! India's highest paid OTT actress
Shatrughan
Shatrughan Sinha: What! Wife Misunderstood his joy over Sonakshi's birth
Anil
Must Watch! 10 Criminally Underrated Bollywood Comedy Movies
Shah
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's three wedding ceremonies, Vivek Vaswani recalls his memories from the weddings; ‘All three weddings happened in one day’
Shahid Kapoor
Throwback to the time when Shahid Kapoor talked about bumping into Kareena Kapoor, 'It was heartwarming...'