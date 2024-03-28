Delbar Arya and Pratik Sehajpal Bring us the Heartbreak Anthem of the Year "KAABIL" with Stebin Ben's Voice - Check the Poster Now

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 03/28/2024 - 17:04
movie_image: 
Delbar Arya

MUMBAI : Music in today's world plays an essential role in each life by leaving a lasting impact with the ability to captivate audiences and evoke emotions. In the latest offering from the world of music, actress Delbar Arya and Bigg Boss OTT fame Pratik Sehajpal bring up the breakup anthem of the year titled KAABIL.

Delbar Arya, known for her mesmerizing performances, has also garnered immense praise for her collaboration with Guru Randhawa on the chart-topping track Downtown. Arya has carved a niche for herself in the music industry. Now, she is all set to enchant fans again, this time alongside the charismatic Pratik Sehajpal.

Delbar took to her social media and shared the poster of the song with her loved ones, In the poster we could see Delbar and Pratik being madly lost in love with Stebin Ben in the poster as well. The song is helmed by Imran Sheikh, the Lyrics are given by Eemaan, the Music by Gurmeet Singh, and Produced by Virender Bhalla and Shivang Sharma. 

1

Sharing her experience Delbar says, "Kaabil is a super romantic yet heartbreaking breakup song. The song is about lovebirds and their complications and betrayal. But the melody to the song is given by Stebin Ben and I can assure you that the song will remind you of your betrayal."

"KAABIL" is not just another music video; it's a visual masterpiece that promises to tug at audiences' heartstrings worldwide. With Stebin Ben lending his soulful voice to the track, the song is set to resonate deeply with listeners, delivering a powerful message about love, loss, and resilience. Delbar Arya and Prateik Sehjpal's chemistry is palpable, promising an on-screen dynamic that will leave viewers spellbound.

Stay tuned for the unveiling of "KAABIL", the heartbreak anthem of the year. On the work front, Delbar Arya also just broke the record and completed the shoot of her Punjabi Film Damdaa in just 23 days. Apart from that the actress also has a bunch of projects releasing, which the official announcement will be made soon.
 

 

 

 

 


 

