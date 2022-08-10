Delhi HC orders social media to take down leaked clips of SRK-starrer 'Jawan'

After clips of the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan-starrer movie 'Jawan' got leaked, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed social media platforms, 'shady' websites, cable TV outlets, direct-to-home services, and various other platforms to remove the leaked clips and stop their circulation as well.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 04/26/2023 - 17:56
movie_image: 
Jawan

MUMBAI: After clips of the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan-starrer movie 'Jawan' got leaked, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed social media platforms, 'shady' websites, cable TV outlets, direct-to-home services, and various other platforms to remove the leaked clips and stop their circulation as well.

Red Chillies Entertainment Private Limited, a production house owned by Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan, had filed a lawsuit in the Delhi High Court on this count.

A Delhi High Court bench headed by Justice C. Hari Shankar on Tuesday directed social media sites like YouTube, Google, Twitter, and Reddit to take action to halt the circulation of the movie's copyrighted content and ordered a number of internet service providers to prohibit access to websites that were showing or making the movie's footage available for viewing or downloading.

Two movie-related video snippets, according to the petitioner, were leaked on social media, one showing Shah Rukh Khan in a fight sequence, and the second showing a dance sequence.

"It is the plaintiff's (Red Chillies) case that these leaked video clips are nothing but clear violation of copyright/intellectual property rights of the plaintiff which are are causing damage and loss to the plaintiff. The leaked video clips together give away the look of the actors in the said film, as well as the music, both of which are typically disclosed at strategic points in time as part of the carefully-curated marketing strategy of a film," the court was told.

The lawsuit also claimed that specific images from the film's set, which were shot behind closed doors in a studio, had been leaked by the defendants.

An apprehension was expressed that the rogue social media handles would further copy, reproduce and distribute the copyright-protected materials and other proprietary information on various platforms, the plea said.

"The plaintiff reasonably apprehends that such publication and unauthorised circulation of the leaked video clips will jeopardise the promotion and exploitation rights of the plaintiff in the said film, and as and when the said film is released in theatres, similar acts of piracy relating to the entire film would also commence and intermediaries/websites as described would again be utilised to illegally copy, record, download, reproduce, transmit and communicate the said copyright protected work to the general public," the plea said.

SOURCE: IANS

Shah Rukh Khan JAWAN Delhi High Court shady Hari Shankar Justice C Red Chillies Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 04/26/2023 - 17:56

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Rupali Ganguly opens up about her husband Ashwin’s support, saying “He cast me as a model when I did not have work then” and more! Read for More!
MUMBAI:Rupali Ganguly is one of the top actresses in the country right now and she is winning hearts with her...
Delhi HC orders social media to take down leaked clips of SRK-starrer 'Jawan'
MUMBAI: After clips of the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan-starrer movie 'Jawan' got leaked, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Woah! Sahiba falls in Angad's arms
MUMBAI:Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Krushna Abhishek back on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', makers drop hilarious promo
MUMBAI: Stand-up comedian Krushna Abhishek has finally returned to the 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.Krushna, who is known...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Major Drama! Garry makes a run, Seerat keeps waiting
MUMBAI:Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Must Read! Here is how Shahrukh Khan helped Bhuvan Bam for the web series Dhindhora
MUMBAI :Indeed Dhindora is one of the most loved shows on OTT, we have seen and loved the actor Bhuvan Bam playing...
Recent Stories
Jawan
Delhi HC orders social media to take down leaked clips of SRK-starrer 'Jawan'
Latest Video
Related Stories
Arshad Warsi and Pratik Gandhi starrer Ghamasaan
Exclusive! Garmi actor Puneet Singh to be seen in Arshad Warsi and Pratik Gandhi starrer Ghamasaan
Hera Pheri
Must Read! "Good, we want Priyadarshan", netizens on the news of Farhad Samji not directing Hera Pheri
Shah Rukh Khan
Wow! High Court orders to take down the leaked content of Shah Rukh Khan's next, Jawan
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
SHOCKING! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office collection day 5: After a good Monday, the Salman Khan starrer shows a huge drop
Shah Rukh Khan
WOW! Aryan Khan makes his acting debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan; netizens are impressed
Shah Rukh Khan
WOAH! Is Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan getting postponed? Here’s what netizens have to say