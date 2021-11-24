Delightful! Bipasha takes a holy trip to Vaishno Devi with hubby Karan Singh Grover

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover are on a holy trip to Vaishno Devi. The actress took to social media, where she shared a video from the trip.

She captioned the video as, 'Blessed #vaishnodevi #blessed #grateful #husbandandwife #traveladdict #handinhand #magical #couplereels #monkeylove'.

If the sources are to be believed, the actress had paid obeisance at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine. She reached the base camp Katra early in the morning, and from there, she left for Bhawan in a chopper. And after the darshan at the holy cave, she returned to Katra, from where she left for Jammu.

Also Read: Aww! Check out Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu flaunting their MONKEY LOVE

Bipasha was last seen in the movie Alone, which released in 2015. She then worked in the web series Dangerous, which was also her debut in OTT.

On the other hand, Karan Singh Grover was last seen in the television show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. He too was part of the web series Dangerous. His last web series was Qubool Hai 2.0, which released in March 2021.

Karan in an interview was also asked about Bipasha’s pregnancy. To which, the actor said, “Why would I bang my head against the wall? It is a natural progression people meet, fall in love, get married and then have a baby."

But they are not in a hurry to start a family. He even went on to say jokingly that Bipasha is not pregnant, but he is; however, nobody believes him.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also Read: Bipasha to hubby Karan: New Year for me won't begin till you're back