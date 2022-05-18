Delightful! This family album of Natasa Stankovic is absolutely not to be missed

MUMBAI: Natasa Stankovic has carved a path for herself in showbiz. She is married to cricketer Hardik Pandya.

With their delightful posts, the couple often leaves fans and followers in awe of their beautiful camaraderie. The couple is blessed with a son. Little Agastya is often seen having a fun time with his mom and dad, and the trio certainly sets major family goals. Natasa Stankovic often takes to her Instagram handle to share a slice of her life with her Insta family. With her good looks, dance skills, and style statements, she has already won over the hearts of the fans. Her delightful family pictures are something that has also given netizens reasons to fall in love with her. She recently shared a lovely family album which you can’t miss.

Taking to the photo-sharing platform, the actress shared a series of pictures. In the first picture, she can be seen prettily wrapped in a printed hot dress, looking stunning. In the second pic, she can be seen looking away from the camera, while flaunting her beauty. In the third pic, her hubby and son can be seen sharing an adorable moment, and the last one is a glimpse of the stadium. Netizens showered the post with comments such as ‘awesome’, ‘Gorgeous’, ‘So beautiful’ among others.

Take a look below.

Natasa Stankovic who is a Serbian model came to India to make a career in the Hindi film industry. The actress made her debut with Prakash Jha’s directorial Satyagraha. She made a special appearance in the song ‘Aiyo Ji’ and won over the audience’s heart. Later, she went on to work in films like Action Jackson, 7 Hours to Go, Fukrey Returns, and Zero, among others. She has also participated in the reality show Bigg Boss.

