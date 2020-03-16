Delightful! Geeta Basra shares this unmissable story of her life; check out

Time and again, Geeta Basra has treated netizens with some delightful family pictures and videos. Filled with love and warmth, their family pics have always wowed the netizens.
MUMBAI: Geeta Basra, who is one of the most glamorous celebrities, has showcased her acting skills in Bollywood films like Dil Diya Hai and The Train, among others. In addition to her acting projects, she is also known for her fashion game. She often shares her fashionable looks on her social media handle. 

On the personal front, Geeta Basra is married to cricketer Harbhajan Singh. They tied the knot in 2015. The couple is blessed with two children. Time and again, the actress has treated netizens with delightful family pictures and videos. Filled with love and warmth, their family pics have always wowed the netizens. 

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress has shared an adorable video. In the video, she can be seen with her daughter, however, there is an interesting twist. It shows two different types of moments. On weekdays, it is she who wakes her child up while on weekends, it is her child who wakes her up. To know more about the delightful mother-daughter moment, take a look below. 

Sharing the video, Geeta Basra wrote, “Story of my life.. who all can relate to this? ” followed by the hashtags #reels #reelsinstagram #reelitfeelit #parentproblems #motherhood #kids #hinaya 

Reacting to the video, a social media user said, “Exactly same story” while another commented, “Every Mom can relate” Others too related and made comments such as ‘This is so cute’, ‘Absolutely right same story’, ‘Cann’t agree more’, ‘Exactly same’. 

Check out the video here. 

What is your take on Geeta Basra’s video and caption? Tell us in the comment section. 

