Despite anti-CAA protests, Salman Khan's stardom gets Dabangg 3 a massive Day 1 collection with 24.5 crores

MUMBAI: The recently released Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 has definitely shone at the box office despite the anti-CAA protests that are going around the country as the film has collected a whopping 24.5 crores (all languages) on the first day of its release. The humongous stardom of Salman Khan, loved widely as Chulbul Pandey seems to have not gotten impacted much by the prohibitory orders and the fans have certainly flocked to the theatres.



Despite prohibitory orders like Section 144 enforced in several cities and the anti-CAA protests in various parts of the nation, Dabangg 3 has collected a massive 24.5 crores (all languages) on day one on the merit of the last two Dabangg movies from the franchise and the unparalleled popularity of Salman amongst the masses.



Dabangg 3 has been the most anticipated film of 2019 and Salman Khan has pulled off the audience's expectation in the right way. 'Dabangg 3' is the third film the Dabangg franchise, which stars Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, Arbaaz Khan and Kicha Sudeep in the lead roles.



The much-awaited Dabangg 3 is being directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films released successfully all over the nation.