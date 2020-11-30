Dev Patel-starrer 'The Personal History Of David Copperfield' in Indian theatres on Dec 11

MUMBAI: Dev Patel is all set to return to the Indian screens. His new film, The Personal History Of David Copperfield, will hit the theatres on December 11.

Directed by Armando Iannucci, the film is a modern take on Charles Dickens' popular literary classic. The plot revolves around Dickens' iconic hero David Copperfield, who transitions from a penniless orphan to a flourishing Victorian writer.

While Patel plays the titular character, the film also stars Hugh Laurie, Tilda Swinton, Ben Whishaw and Benedict Wong.

Earlier in an interview, Patel had said he had accidentally elbowed Swinton in the face while working on the film.

"I accidentally elbowed Tilda in the mouth," people.com had quoted Patel as saying.

"I was so nervous. It was my first scene with her. There's a whole thing where he is almost about to pass out and he's trying to find a couch to land on and I was spinning around and flailing and I kind of did like a UFC elbow. And Tilda just stopped and I thought, 'I just broke Tilda's teeth in the first scene'. And she was very gracious about it. All of her teeth are intact," he had added, recallin the incident that occurred during the shoot fo the film, which is brought to India by PVR Pictures.

