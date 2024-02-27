‘Deva’: Director Rosshan Andrrews shares behind the scene pictures of Shahid Kapoor from the sets of the upcoming action thriller

MUMBAI: Touted as an edgy action thriller, ‘Deva’, starring Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde in the lead, has fans eagerly awaiting the film’s release this Dussehra. Expected to offer high-intensity action drama along with a fresh pairing of the leads, every detail about the film has intrigued audiences. Having celebrated his birthday yesterday, Shahid Kapoor was showered with good wishes and love from fans and well-wishers from all across, including the film’s director, Rosshan Andrrews. Taking to social media, Rosshan Andrrews wished the actor and also shared some unseen behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of the film, which went viral in no time.

He wrote, “Many many happy returns of the day to my dearest loving Brother Shahid kapoor. Thank you for all the conversations … laughs … fun …you are one of the finest actor I have ever worked with and it’s an honour to direct you as my DeVa ! With lots of love and respect I am Wishing you a great year !!! @shahidkapoor”

Check out his post and the pictures here:

Responding to the same, Shahid Kapoor shared his excitement to get back on the sets of the film, saying, “Thank you, Rosshan. Can’t wait to get back on the ‘Deva’ sets”, leaving netizens all the more excited.

‘Deva’ is an action-packed thriller directed by filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios & Roy Kapur Films. The film is set to hit theatres on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra on October 11, 2024.