‘Devara: Part 1’: Man of Masses NTR Jr heads to Goa to begin new shoot schedule for the magnum opus

MUMBAI : Touted as one of the biggest Indian films of 2024, ‘Devara: Part 1’ starring Man of Masses NTR Jr has got the cinephiles excited with each passing day and updates. Speaking of the same, a new exciting update has come in for everyone to stay excited for the film. Having wrapped up earlier hectic schedules in Hyderabad, NTR Jr is now in Goa to commence the next shoot schedule, which includes filming a song. The Goa schedule commenced today and will last for a week.

Meanwhile, the previously unveiled ‘Devara Part 1’ First Glimpse shattered numerous records by becoming the all-time most-watched glimpse in Indian cinema, amassing a staggering 57 million+ views in 24 hours across all languages on YouTube, further intensifying the excitement surrounding the film among audiences. The first glimpse of the film promises intense action sequences and a mesmerising musical score, ensuring an extraordinary cinematic experience for everyone awaiting its release.

Interestingly, the magnum opus marks Man of Masses NTR Jr’s second big collaboration with filmmaker Koratala Siva after the 2016 hit film ‘Janatha Garage’ which earned immense appreciation from audiences and critics.

Directed by Koratala Siva, ‘Devara’ will unfold in two parts, with the initial chapter hitting theatres on October 10, 2024, coinciding with the Dussehra weekend. The magnum opus is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The film’s music is orchestrated by Anirudh Ravichander, and the cinematography is handled by R Rathnavelu.