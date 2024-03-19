‘Devara: Part 1’: Man of Masses NTR Jr heads to Goa to begin new shoot schedule for the magnum opus

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 03/19/2024 - 19:25
movie_image: 
Devara

MUMBAI : Touted as one of the biggest Indian films of 2024, ‘Devara: Part 1’ starring Man of Masses NTR Jr has got the cinephiles excited with each passing day and updates. Speaking of the same, a new exciting update has come in for everyone to stay excited for the film. Having wrapped up earlier hectic schedules in Hyderabad, NTR Jr is now in Goa to commence the next shoot schedule, which includes filming a song. The Goa schedule commenced today and will last for a week.

Meanwhile, the previously unveiled ‘Devara Part 1’ First Glimpse shattered numerous records by becoming the all-time most-watched glimpse in Indian cinema, amassing a staggering 57 million+ views in 24 hours across all languages on YouTube, further intensifying the excitement surrounding the film among audiences. The first glimpse of the film promises intense action sequences and a mesmerising musical score, ensuring an extraordinary cinematic experience for everyone awaiting its release.

Interestingly, the magnum opus marks Man of Masses NTR Jr’s second big collaboration with filmmaker Koratala Siva after the 2016 hit film ‘Janatha Garage’ which earned immense appreciation from audiences and critics.

Directed by Koratala Siva, ‘Devara’ will unfold in two parts, with the initial chapter hitting theatres on October 10, 2024, coinciding with the Dussehra weekend. The magnum opus is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The film’s music is orchestrated by Anirudh Ravichander, and the cinematography is handled by R Rathnavelu.

Devara: Part 1 NTR Jr Janatha Garage Koratala Siva Anirudh Ravichander R Rathnavelu Nandamuri Kalyan Ram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 03/19/2024 - 19:25

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Artists of Sony SAB's ‘Pashminna - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke’ come together to celebrate the success of the show
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's show 'Pashminna - Dhaage Mohobbat Ke' narrates the shared heartwarming love story of Pashminna (...
Ancient Warrior in a Modern World - Shahid Kapoor Dons the Mantle of ‘Ashwatthama’ for Pooja Entertainment's magnum opus ‘Ashwatthama The Saga Continues’
MUMBAI : Pooja Entertainment is gearing up to take the audience on a thrilling journey where ancient legend meets...
Tulsi Dham Ke Laddu Gopal: Exclusive! Diya Aur Baati Hum actress Ekta Tiwari roped in for the show
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of...
Hrithik Roshan undergoes martial arts training and learns to fight with a Japanese Katana
MUMBAI : Actor Hrithik Roshan is all geared up to reprise his character of Agent Kabir in the Blockbuster YRF franchise...
Prepare yourself for an unforgettable cinematic experience with Kanguva! The marvelous teaser from Suriya Sivakumar and Studio Green's big-scale film OUT Now
MUMBAI : After a long month of waiting, Studio Green and Suriya Sivakumar have unveiled the teaser of the magnum opus...
This Holi Groove on the beats of Choli; As The Highly Anticipated Track from Crew Drops Tomorrow!
MUMBAI : With Holi just around the corner, the makers are gearing up to drop the perfect addition to your playlist just...
Recent Stories
Shahid Kapoor
Ancient Warrior in a Modern World - Shahid Kapoor Dons the Mantle of ‘Ashwatthama’ for Pooja Entertainment's magnum opus ‘Ashwatthama The Saga Continues’
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Shahid Kapoor
Ancient Warrior in a Modern World - Shahid Kapoor Dons the Mantle of ‘Ashwatthama’ for Pooja Entertainment's magnum opus ‘Ashwatthama The Saga Continues’
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan undergoes martial arts training and learns to fight with a Japanese Katana
Suriya Sivakumar
Prepare yourself for an unforgettable cinematic experience with Kanguva! The marvelous teaser from Suriya Sivakumar and Studio Green's big-scale film OUT Now
Kareena Kapoor Khan
This Holi Groove on the beats of Choli; As The Highly Anticipated Track from Crew Drops Tomorrow!
Ananya
Call My Bae actress Ananya Panday sets some major fashion goals in this new photoshoot
Fatima
Ul Jalool Ishq Wrap-Up Party: Fatima Sana Shaikh shares fun pictures from the celebrations