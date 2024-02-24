Devdas: Sanjay Leela Bhansali reveals why he cast Shah Rukh Khan instead of Ajay Devgn in the film

MUMBAI :Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2005 film "Black" stands as a testament to his directorial prowess and storytelling finesse. While celebrated for its captivating narrative and stellar performances, there are several lesser-known facts that add depth to this cinematic gem. Among his films, Devdas is one of the most loved and successful films.

Also Read-Fascinating! Unveiling 5 Fascinating Facts About Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2005 Masterpiece Black

Devdas stars Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit in the lead. SRK gave one of his best performances in the film but do you know once the director SLB was asked why he did not cast Ajay Devgn in the 2002 film.

Bhansali said, “Ajay’s character was my starting point to make Devdas. I slowly moved towards this film from there. But having gone through the process with Ajay, there was no challenge or excitement in casting him again in a similar role. It would have been a process of continuation instead of creation. With Shah Rukh, it was a completely new experience. I wanted my Devdas to be a simple, volatile, boy-man, who is angry and mean and yet has a sad streak that shimmers in his eyes.”

Also Read-Woah! Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black gets an OTT release, Ayesha Kapur reacts

Bhansali won the National Award in the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment category.

On the work front, Bhansali will be making his OTT debut with the series Heeramandi. He also has the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt-Vicky Kaushal starrer Love & War in the pipeline.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Koimoi