Devdas: Sanjay Leela Bhansali reveals why he cast Shah Rukh Khan instead of Ajay Devgn in the film

Devdas stars Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit in the lead. SRK gave one of his best performances in the film but do you know once the director SLB was asked why he did not cast Ajay Devgn in the 2002 film.
MUMBAI :Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2005 film "Black" stands as a testament to his directorial prowess and storytelling finesse. While celebrated for its captivating narrative and stellar performances, there are several lesser-known facts that add depth to this cinematic gem. Among his films, Devdas is one of the most loved and successful films.

SRK gave one of his best performances in the film but do you know once the director SLB was asked why he did not cast  Ajay Devgn in the 2002 film.

Bhansali said, “Ajay’s character was my starting point to make Devdas. I slowly moved towards this film from there. But having gone through the process with Ajay, there was no challenge or excitement in casting him again in a similar role. It would have been a process of continuation instead of creation. With Shah Rukh, it was a completely new experience. I wanted my Devdas to be a simple, volatile, boy-man, who is angry and mean and yet has a sad streak that shimmers in his eyes.”

Bhansali won the National Award in the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment category. 

On the work front, Bhansali will be making his OTT debut with the series Heeramandi. He also has the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt-Vicky Kaushal starrer Love & War in the pipeline.

