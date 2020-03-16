Deverakonda meets Maratha Mandir owner Manoj Desai, clears the air

Manoj Desai, the film exhibitor who owns the iconic Maratha Mandir and Gaiety Galaxy theatres in Mumbai, met with 'Liger' actor Vijay Deverakonda after the latter's statement was misunderstood in industry circles, unintentionally hurting the sentiments of a few, including Desai.

MUMBAI: Manoj Desai, the film exhibitor who owns the iconic Maratha Mandir and Gaiety Galaxy theatres in Mumbai, met with 'Liger' actor Vijay Deverakonda after the latter's statement was misunderstood in industry circles, unintentionally hurting the sentiments of a few, including Desai.

Vijay, who happens to be a theatre owner himself and understands the elements that make up the movie business, felt that it was important to clear the air. He flew down to Mumbai from Hyderabad to meet Desai and explained to him that what the theatre owner had seen was a doctored video.

After Vijay gave his side of the story, and said he deeply loves his audience and participated in nationwide promotions despite his broken back, Desai understood the context and stated that Vijay is the second person after Amitabh Bachchan to whom he has apologised in his life.

Desai was all praise for Deverakonda. He said: "He is a really very nice guy, down to earth, I will keep loving him always. He has got a bright future and I promise hereby, I will take all his pictures. I wish him all the best."

Source: IANS

 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/31/2022 - 15:45

Latest Video