Dhanush and Kamal Haasan make the Ilaiyaraaja biopic launch a MEMORABLE affair - deets inside

MUMBAI: "After much anticipation, fans of Maestro Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja can now rejoice as the official launch of his biopic film titled ‘Ilaiyaraaja’ took place this morning in Chennai. Actor Kamal Haasan had the honor of unveiling the poster, which features Dhanush in a captivating retro style, embodying the musical legend Ilaiyaraaja. The film is directed by Arun Matheswaran, renowned for his work in Captain Miller."

The film is prersented by Connekkt Media, PK Prime Production and Mercuri Movies. Produced by Sriram Bakthisaran, C.K. Padma Kumar, Varun Mathur, Ilamparithy Gajendrean and Saurbh Mishra. The film features cinematography by Nirav Shah and Production Designing by Muthuraj.



"The event also saw the presence of the legendary Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja, along with directors Vetrimaaran and Thiagarajan Kumararaja, among many other luminaries from the film fraternity."

On the occassion, Actor Dhanush was overwhelmed with emotion as he expressed, "This is truly a moment of fulfilment for me. Since my childhood, I have been captivated by the enchanting melodies of Maestro Ilayaraja Sir. It is often said that our thoughts shape our reality. Life is a magnificent tapestry of manifestation, and when we wholeheartedly devote ourselves to our desires, they do come true. While many find solace in his songs for a peaceful slumber, I, on the other hand, would spend my nights immersed in dreams of one day portraying his extraordinary life on the silver screen. The compositions of Ilayaraja Sir have been an invaluable asset in elevating my performances. From the very beginning of my career until now, whenever I needed to deliver something truly exceptional as an actor, I would immerse myself in his musical scores through my earphones, allowing them to guide me towards the perfect portrayal. Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja has been and will forever remain my guiding light. I am immensely grateful for the opportunity to portray his character in this film. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the presence of the esteemed Kamal Haasan Sir, a true admirer of Ilaiyaraaja Sir. I understand that Arun Matheswaran may be feeling the weight of immense responsibility, but I encourage him to savor every moment of materializing this project, for it is a labor of love and artistry.”

Ulaganayagan Kamal Hassan, known for his deep connection with Maestro Ilaiyaraaja spanning over decades, extended his heartfelt wishes to the entire team. He said, “It’s quite evident that the immense responsibility and pressure might be felt by director Arun Matheswaran in bringing this project to life. I suggest that he can relish and present his unique perspective on the Bharat Ratna Recipient "Maestro Ilaiyaraaja". Precisely, a film depicting the life of this legendary icon could have more than 10 interpretations, given the diverse experiences and influences upon many individuals. Hence I request Arun to present his personal narrative about this musical luminary, who stands as a beacon of pride in the music industry.” The actor fondly reminisced about his collaboration with Isaignani Ilayaraja on the iconic song "Kanmani Anbodu Kadhalan" from the movie Guna, describing it as a beautiful exchange of love and emotion. Kamal Hassan also expressed his best wishes to actor Dhanush for his potential involvement in portraying the Ilaiyaraaja's biopic with grace and finiesse.

For a historic moment in cinema, witness the unveiling of a groundbreaking announcement: the retro poster, complemented by the walls adorned with handwritten musical notes by the legendary Ilaiyaraaja. Presented by none other than Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan.