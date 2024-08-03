Dhanush, Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Kubera first look out

The first look and the first ever glimpse of the Pan India movie Kubera is out, the movie to star names like Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna
Dhanush

MUMBAI: In the race of new movie announcements we have seen some good movies being announced, especially if we talk about today we see some great content are getting announced, we see the celebration Maha Shivratri and we see yet another movie announcement in our industry. 

On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, National Award winning director Sekhar Kammula reveals the title of his PAN-India film, the title of the movie is Kubera. , also the movie will have great names like Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh.

Kubera will be produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, also the Music will be given by DSP and Sonali Narang presents. Indeed it was recently that we just loved the actor Dhanush in his movie Captain Miller and we can see the fans all over were praised for his intense performance and the actor is back with another intense character with the movie Kubera.

On the other hand these names Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh are more than enough to raise your excitement at the sky high for the movie, we shall look forward to see what the team has to offer with the movie Kubera as the title announcement video and the first ever glimpse of the movie already has our hearts.

What are your views on this first look of the movie Kubera and the actor Dhanush, do share in the comment section below.

